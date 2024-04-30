United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UG stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $37.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 3.37% of United-Guardian worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

