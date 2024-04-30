United States Steel (X) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United States Steel has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

Several research firms have commented on X. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

