Universal Display (OLED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Universal Display has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Universal Display to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OLED opened at $162.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $125.98 and a 52-week high of $194.84.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

View Our Latest Report on OLED

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.