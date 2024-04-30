Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $115,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $159,000.

BSCQ opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

