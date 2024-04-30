Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys New Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.40.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

