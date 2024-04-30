Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $204,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 167.16%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

