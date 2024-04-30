Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.51. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $184.15 and a twelve month high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

