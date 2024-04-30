VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Short Interest Update

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 223,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAPP opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $103.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.45.

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

