Vestis (VSTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Vestis to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Vestis has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.72 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vestis to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vestis stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Vestis has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

In other Vestis news, CEO Kim Scott bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTS. Barclays cut shares of Vestis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

