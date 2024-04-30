Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm upgraded Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

