Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.06.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MAA opened at $131.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.52. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.84%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,280,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 393.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 85,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.