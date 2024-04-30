William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.47. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.17 per share.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CB opened at $249.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.29 and its 200 day moving average is $236.17. Chubb has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after buying an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,815,000 after acquiring an additional 93,885 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.