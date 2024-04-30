Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,210 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $3,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $62,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Permian Resources Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of PR stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $18.28.
Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Permian Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 17.24%.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Permian Resources
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.