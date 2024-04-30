Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,210 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $3,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $62,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PR stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

