Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.250-12.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.900 EPS.
Zebra Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $300.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.96. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $320.55.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on Zebra Technologies
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zebra Technologies
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.