Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.250-12.250 EPS.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $300.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.96. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $320.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $278.64.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

