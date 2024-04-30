Zymeworks (ZYME) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Zymeworks to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 156.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. On average, analysts expect Zymeworks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zymeworks stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

