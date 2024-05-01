1,217 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $93,051,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 418,976 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,554,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,331,000 after acquiring an additional 355,670 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $178.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day moving average is $172.27. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

