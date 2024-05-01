1,291 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 121.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 44.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:KTB opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 76.30%. The company had revenue of $669.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

