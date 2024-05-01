12,935 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CWST. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

CWST opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.61, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.01. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,340.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

