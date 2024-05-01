1,516 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,516 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,957,000 after buying an additional 217,222 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after buying an additional 1,714,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,489,000 after buying an additional 97,604 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,726,000 after buying an additional 334,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at $158,901,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

