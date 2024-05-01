25,877 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,861.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 769,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,021,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,353,000 after acquiring an additional 460,068 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,831.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 397,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,780,000 after acquiring an additional 377,173 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,821,000 after acquiring an additional 235,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 234,853 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.37.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.10.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

