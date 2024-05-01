273,875 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 273,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,750,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 316.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 104.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

