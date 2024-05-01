3,765 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Block by 67,500.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Block by 40.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Block Price Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $353,942.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,424,308.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $353,942.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,424,308.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

