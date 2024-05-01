3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,899.00

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,899 ($36.42) and last traded at GBX 2,891 ($36.31), with a volume of 2721772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,879 ($36.16).

3i Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 625.22, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,686.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,408.67.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

