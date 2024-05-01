3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 159,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in 3M by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.0% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in 3M by 5.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $97.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.54.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

