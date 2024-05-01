4,122 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,781,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.