444 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 101.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.61. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 696.69% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

