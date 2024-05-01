4,471 Shares in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,435,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 638.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after buying an additional 341,678 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,553,000 after buying an additional 249,716 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,299 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

