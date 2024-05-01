469,970 Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 469,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,402,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.53% of Fortrea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FTRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Fortrea Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortrea Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

