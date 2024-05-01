5,705 Shares in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 867,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,743,000 after purchasing an additional 657,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,185,000 after purchasing an additional 352,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 79,467 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,611,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -47.52.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

