70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$911.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$887.55 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance

70489 has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Cuts Dividend

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

