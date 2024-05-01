78,741 Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

Shares of GAB opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Equity Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 10,000 shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Further Reading

