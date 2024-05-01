9,700 Shares in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 80.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $61,980.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,005.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insteel Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

IIIN opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Insteel Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insteel Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

