AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.30

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.30 and last traded at $94.74, with a volume of 50141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.15.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.93.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AAON by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

