Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CEO Vishwas Seshadri Buys 10,000 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) CEO Vishwas Seshadri purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 20.3 %

Shares of ABEO opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $113.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 121,969 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,249,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 1,488,834 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 77.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 496,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

