Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 152,907 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $782,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 3.1 %

ANF stock opened at $121.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

