abrdn plc Lowers Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,468,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,112,000 after buying an additional 913,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204,467 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 113,641 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,695,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 786,699 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 471,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PDM opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.37 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Further Reading

