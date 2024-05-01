abrdn plc Makes New Investment in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Safehold by 1,240.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 66.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 195.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Stock Down 2.7 %

SAFE opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 36.61, a current ratio of 36.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

