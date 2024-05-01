abrdn plc Purchases 2,890 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 115.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 32.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830 over the last ninety days. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

