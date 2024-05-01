abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $124.64 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $136.16. The stock has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.18.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

