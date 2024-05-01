abrdn plc Sells 2,456 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

abrdn plc cut its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 257,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 2.18. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

