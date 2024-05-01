abrdn plc Sells 3,231 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

abrdn plc cut its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 32,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 212,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

SITE Centers Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.58. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.66. SITE Centers had a net margin of 49.25% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE Centers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.