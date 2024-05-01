abrdn plc Sells 3,877 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $162,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

SHO stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.95%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

