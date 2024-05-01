abrdn plc Sells 995 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTST. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 364.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NETSTREIT by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 164.5% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter.

NTST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of NTST opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 153.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 745.45%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

