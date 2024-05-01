Acadian Timber (ADN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.08). Acadian Timber had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of C$23.82 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE ADN opened at C$17.49 on Wednesday. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$15.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.69. The stock has a market cap of C$301.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

