ACCO Brands (ACCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ACCO Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Price Performance

NYSE ACCO opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACCO Brands

About ACCO Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.