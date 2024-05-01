Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Update

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ATNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ATNM stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.01.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
