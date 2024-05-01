ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

HDIUF opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. ADENTRA has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $31.72.

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.1034 per share. This is a boost from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

