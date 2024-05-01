Adrienne Uleau Sells 1,700 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) VP Adrienne Uleau sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $35,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,103.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adrienne Uleau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, Adrienne Uleau sold 1,833 shares of AMREP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $37,136.58.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Adrienne Uleau sold 1,833 shares of AMREP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $38,712.96.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of AXR opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $24.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in AMREP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMREP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in AMREP by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,184 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMREP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMREP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

