AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Director Cybele Negris Purchases 3,160 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Director Cybele Negris purchased 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,964.00.

AGF Management Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.64. AGF Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$503.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AGF.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.75.

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.